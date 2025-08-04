Cicadas in Japan

Cultural Snapshots

Summer in Japan would not be the same without the noisy cries of the semi, or cicadas.

The Sound of Summer

The clamorous cries of cicadas, called semi in Japanese, are a symbol of summer in Japan, where there are some 30 different species of the singing insect. Among these, the aburazemi (literally “oil cicada”) is said to get its name because its jiri jiri cry sounds like boiling oil. Meanwhile, the minminzemi is known for calling min min, a sound that frequently appears in anime or manga. The large kumazemi (“bear cicada”) is more prevalent in the west of Japan.

The term semi is a season word for summer in haiku, as this is when they are most active, but some types continue to be heard into October.



A kumazemi cicada. (© Pixta)



An aburazemi cicada. (© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: A minminzemi cicada. © Pixta.)