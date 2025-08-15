The End of World War II in Japan

Cultural Snapshots

Emperor Shōwa’s voice was heard on radios across Japan for the first time when he announced the country’s surrender to the Allies on August 15, 1945.

The Emperor’s Announcement

On August 15, 1945, Emperor Hirohito (posthumously styled Shōwa) announced Imperial Japan’s surrender to the Allied powers, bringing an end to World War II. A formal surrender ceremony would take place some weeks later, on September 2. The emperor’s announcement was recorded the night before and broadcast on the radio. It was the first time ever that a Japanese emperor’s voice had been heard via the radio, which added to the impact of his words.

More than 3 million Japanese people were killed during World War II, including both soldiers and civilians. Each year on August 15, the National Memorial Service for the War Dead is held at the Nippon Budōkan in Tokyo. The emperor makes a silent prayer and gives a speech mourning the dead and expressing the desire for peace.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make a silent prayer at the National Memorial Service for the War Dead in Tokyo on August 15, 2024. © Jiji.)