Wind Chimes in Japan

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The soothing sound of wind chimes is a feature of Japanese summer.

The Sound of the Wind

Wind chimes are a symbol of summer in Japan, transforming breezes into gentle music. They are believed to have originated from bells used in ancient China for divination. Bronze wind bells are also hung from temple eaves to ward off evil. The Japanese word 風鈴 (fūrin) for wind chimes dates back to the Kamakura period (1185–1333), although the pronunciation has changed. Glass wind chimes date back to around 1700, and were said to have first been crafted by glass artisans in Nagasaki.

Toward the end of the Edo period (1603–1868), peddlers began selling wind chimes to the common folk. Wind chime festivals take place all over Japan, bringing welcome relief from the heat with their refreshing sound.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)