Owara Kaze no Bon: A Classic Japanese Dance Festival
Guideto JapanTravel
The Owara Kaze no Bon festival is known for its mysterious dancers with straw hats pulled down over their faces.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Dancing in the Street
Owara Kaze no Bon is a festival held every year from September 1 to 3 in the city of Toyama. Dancers stream down the street in matching yukata and straw hats pulled down low over their faces, creating a mysterious scene, accompanied by music played on taiko drums, kokyū (a stringed instrument played with a bow), and forlorn-sounding shamisen.
Early September is a blustery time, and typhoons are a common occurrence. This 300-year-old festival is held in hopes of a good harvest, with the dancers calling for protection from wind damage to the rice crops.
(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)