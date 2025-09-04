Geta and Zōri: Traditional Japanese Footwear

Cultural Snapshots

Geta and zōri are kinds of traditional footwear that have been worn for centuries in Japan.

Footwear with “Teeth”

Geta are a kind of traditional Japanese wooden footwear with a fabric thong that passes between the big and second toes. They commonly have two slats underneath known as ha or “teeth” that raise the feet of the wearer above the ground, keeping them clean and dry. On paved surfaces, the wooden ha make a distinctive clacking sound.

Today, geta are often worn with yukata, such as when staying at a ryokan or when out and about at a summer festival.

Zōri are a similar type of traditional Japanese footwear that are made of softer material, such as cork, and do not have teeth on the bottom. Customarily, geta are considered to be casual, while zōri are worn with a formal kimono.

(Geta, left and zōri. © Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)