Noren: Traditional Entrance Curtains for Japan’s Stores and Restaurants

Noren are special curtains that are hung outside the entrances of shops and restaurants in Japan.

A Sign to Draw in Customers

Noren are traditional short curtains hung at the entrances of shops, restaurants, and other establishments. They originally helped to keep out sunlight and dust while being easier for customers to pass through than doors. In time, they became a form of advertisement as proprietors began displaying the name or insignia of their establishments on the curtains.

Noren have also come to stand for a particular establishment’s reputation, or brand value in contemporary terms. To “damage” the noren means to harm a company’s reputation. In another phrase, to “divide” the noren means to help an employee set up their own branch of the store or restaurant.

