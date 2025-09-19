Higanbana: Red Spider Lilies an Autumn Harbinger

Cultural Snapshots

In Japan, higanbana (red spider lilies) are associated with visiting the graves of ancestors and the transition from summer to autumn.

Autumn Symbol

It is customary in Japan to visit the graves of ancestors during the Buddhist Higan periods, which lasts for a week around the spring and autumn equinoxes. In the fall, Higan is marked by the appearance of red spider lilies, with the intricate blossoms being known in Japanese as higanbana (Higan flowers).

The striking red flowers appear before the leaves of the plant develop, creating an enchanting scene. Higanbana are a common sight across Japan, especially beside roads, along paths running through rice field, and in graveyards. Many areas have become famous for the flowers, such as the city of Hidaka in Saitama Prefecture, where more than 5 million higanbana bloom, drawing droves of admirers each year.

Along with being a symbol of autumn and the Higan period, red spider lilies are traditionally associated with the move from summer heat to cooler fall temperatures.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)