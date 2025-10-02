Daruma: Japan’s Lucky Round Dolls

Cultural Snapshots

Round and usually bright red, Japan’s daruma dolls are associated with achieving goals.

Granting Wishes

Daruma dolls are popular lucky ornaments in Japan. They represent the Buddhist monk Bodhidharma, who is said to have founded the Chinese Chan school, the forerunner to Zen in Japan. They are usually made of papier-mâché with a round shape incorporating both the head and body and are painted bright red, apart from the face.

They are associated with setting goals and praying for the daruma to grant one’s wish. Often a daruma doll has no eyes when bought, and the purchaser draws the left one before displaying the doll—traditionally, this is done with ink and brush, but using a marker pen is common today. The right eye is filled in when a wish is granted or a goal is achieved.

Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture is the leading producer of daruma dolls, with the temple of Shōrinzan Darumaji in the city said to be where they originated.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)