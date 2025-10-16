Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The clock tower in central Sapporo is a symbol of the city.

A Historic Building

The Sapporo Clock Tower is a historical landmark and symbol of Hokkaidō's capital city. Located near Sapporo’s central Ōdōri Park, the building was constructed in October 1878 as a drill hall for the Sapporo Agricultural College, which later became Hokkaidō University. The clock was installed in 1881, making it the oldest clock tower in Japan.

Over 300,000 people visited the Sapporo Clock Tower in fiscal 2024. Its Western-style design stands out in the city center. Inside, there is a museum with information about the clock tower’s history. Every year on October 16, admission is free to mark the anniversary of the tower’s construction.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)