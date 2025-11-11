Pocky: Japan’s Iconic Chocolate Stick Snacks

Cultural Snapshots

Pocky is one of Japan’s best known snacks, named for the pokkin sound that the chocolate-covered sticks make when snapped.

Snack on the Go

Perhaps Japan’s most famous snack of all, Pocky takes its name from the pokkin sound the chocolate-covered pretzel biscuit sticks make when snapped. According to maker Glico, it was first launched in 1966, with an emphasis on portability; a test version was briefly known as Choco-Teck, as the sound teku teku is associated with walking. The snack also stood out for leaving part of the stick uncovered to make it easy to hold without getting sticky hands.

Pocky has become a hit product in both Japan and overseas, although in some markets it is known as Mikado. In 2020, it was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest chocolate-coated biscuit brand. Pocky and its savory sister snacks Pretz even have a dedicated day on November 11; all those ones lined up in 11/11 resemble the tasty sticks.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Ichiro Ohara/stock.adobe.com.)