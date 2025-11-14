Chitose Ame: Sweets for Celebrating Children’s Growth

Cultural Snapshots

Candy sticks called chitose ame are a colorful feature of Shichi-Go-San, Japan's November celebration of children's healthy growth.

Prayers for Healthy Growth

Chitose ame are candy sticks associated with the celebration Shichi-Go-San, when families bring children aged three, five, or seven to a shrine or temple to pray for their healthy growth. In the past, this took place on November 15, but today the custom is observed throughout the month.

Literally meaning “thousand-year candy,” chitose ame represents long life because of how the candy is stretched when made. Red and white are traditional colors for their auspicious connotations. It comes in celebratory, colorful bags decorated with turtles, cranes, pine trees, and other symbols of health and longevity. The candy is given to families by shrines and temples, or can be bought at stores.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)