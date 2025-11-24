Washoku: Traditional Japanese Cuisine

Cultural Snapshots

Washoku is Japan’s traditional cuisine. It celebrates seasonal ingredients, nutritional balance, and natural beauty through dishes like fish, miso soup, rice, and pickles. Healthy and tasty, it has earned UNESCO heritage status.

Fresh and Nutritious

Washoku is the name for traditional Japanese cuisine. A typical washoku meal might consist of fish, miso soup, rice, pickles, and vegetable-based side dishes.

In December 2013, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed washoku, the “traditional dietary cultures of the Japanese,” on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Washoku Japan, a national body for promoting Japanese cuisine and culinary culture, has designated November 24 as Washoku Day. The group highlights four significant characteristics of the national cuisine: respect for the variety of fresh ingredients and their inherent flavors; a nutritious balance based on a meal of soup, rice, and three dishes to support healthy living; expression and enjoyment of the beauty of nature and the changing seasons; and the intimate relationship with annual events such as New Year.

