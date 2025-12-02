Cultural Snapshots

Chichibu Night Festival

Travel

The Chichibu Night Festival in Saitama Prefecture, held in early December, features elaborately decorated floats and a spectacular fireworks show. Dating back hundreds of year, it is one of Japan’s top float parade festivals.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Enormous Floats

The Chichibu Night Festival is held at Chichibu Shrine in western Saitama Prefecture on December 2 and 3 each year. It is one of Japan’s three great float parade festivals, along with Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and Gifu’s Hidatakayama Matsuri. The festival-eve vigil takes place on December 2, with the main event staged the next day.

During the event, which has a history dating back over 300 years, six enormous floats are paraded around the city. Two of the floats feature a kasaboko, a decorative combination of a halberd and an “umbrella” of lights. The dances performed on the floats and those accompanying the festival are designated as an important intangible folk-cultural property. Another major draw of the event is the fireworks display staged at the climax.

(© Pixta)
(© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)

festival Saitama