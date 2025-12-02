Cultural Snapshots

The Chichibu Night Festival in Saitama Prefecture, held in early December, features elaborately decorated floats and a spectacular fireworks show. Dating back hundreds of year, it is one of Japan’s top float parade festivals.

Enormous Floats

The Chichibu Night Festival is held at Chichibu Shrine in western Saitama Prefecture on December 2 and 3 each year. It is one of Japan’s three great float parade festivals, along with Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and Gifu’s Hidatakayama Matsuri. The festival-eve vigil takes place on December 2, with the main event staged the next day.

During the event, which has a history dating back over 300 years, six enormous floats are paraded around the city. Two of the floats feature a kasaboko, a decorative combination of a halberd and an “umbrella” of lights. The dances performed on the floats and those accompanying the festival are designated as an important intangible folk-cultural property. Another major draw of the event is the fireworks display staged at the climax.



(© Pixta)

(Originally written in English.)