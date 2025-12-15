Yukizuri: A Traditional Technique for Protecting Trees in Winter

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Gardeners employ techniques like yukizuri to prevent trees from being damaged by heavy snow in particularly wintry parts of Japan.

Cones of Ropes

In regions like Tōhoku and Hokuriku that experience heavy snowfalls, gardeners take steps to guard trees and shrubs against winter weather beginning in November or early December. One well-known method is yukizuri, a technique that protects trees by attaching bamboo poles to the trunks and tying ropes from the tops of the poles to support branches. The arrangement creates a distinctive cone shape over the trees, adding a pleasingly elegant touch to a garden’s winter scenery.

Yukizuri can be seen at the famous garden Kenrokuen, in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, which is nationally designated as a Special Place of Scenic Beauty. The aesthetic qualities of yukizuri make it a commonly seen gardening method even in areas where heavy snows do not fall in recent years.



Yukizuri illuminated at night in Kenrokuen. (© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Yukizuri at Kenrokuen in Kanazawa. © Pixta.)