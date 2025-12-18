Ameyoko: Tokyo’s Lively Shopping Street

Cultural Snapshots

The Ameyoko shopping street near Ueno Station in northeastern Tokyo is a popular draw for tourists and locals alike for its market atmosphere and reasonable prices.

Former Black Market

Ameyoko, short for Ameya Yokochō, is a lively shopping street in northeastern Tokyo, running for 500 meters between Ueno and Okachimachi Stations on the Yamanote Line. The area first flourished as the site of black markets just after the end of World War II. Today, it is seen as a place to find bargains for a range of goods from food items to clothing. It is also known for its street food, like fresh fruit served on sticks.

The name Ameyoko is thought to either derive from the Japanese word ame for candy or from “American” as many of the black market goods came from the US occupation forces.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)