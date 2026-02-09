Uguisu: Japan’s Bush Warbler a Symbol of Spring

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The famous call of Japan’s uguisu, or bush warbler, signals the arrival of spring.

Herald of Spring

The uguisu, or bush warbler, considered to be a herald of spring in Japanese tradition, is known for its distinctive call: hōhokekyo. This is referred to poetically as hatsune (the first note), a kigo or season word used in haiku, waka, and the tea ceremony to allude to spring. While the uguisu rarely shows itself, tending to remain hidden among trees, its clear voice signals its presence.

Among the bird’s cultural associations, uguisu droppings are perhaps one of history’s most unusual beauty aids, once used by geisha and kabuki actors to remove their white makeup and cleanse the skin. There are also special kinds of wooden floor called uguisubari that make a creaking sound reminiscent of the bird’s voice to warn if intruders are in the room—there are famous examples at Nijō Castle in Kyoto. These are sometimes known as “nightingale floors” in English.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)