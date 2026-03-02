Seichi Junrei: Japan’s Pop Culture Pilgrimages

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

“Pilgrimages” to places associated with favorite manga and anime works or pop stars are a central aspect of fandom in Japan.

Fan Journeys

The Japanese term seichi junrei originally refers to a religious pilgrimage, but today it also identifies journeys to places of pop cultural significance, such as the real-world inspiration of a setting in a manga or anime work. Fans might also support their favorite stars as part of oshikatsu by visiting places connected with their lives.

Among the most famous seichi junrei locations attracting large numbers of pilgrims is the staircase to Suga Shrine in Shinjuku, Tokyo, which featured in an iconic scene in the 2016 anime Your Name. An Enoshima railway crossing seen in the basketball anime Slam Dunk is another well-known example. Some local authorities may take the opportunity to cater to fan visitors by providing guidance or selling related goods.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: The staircase to Suga Shrine seen in Your Name. © Pixta.)