Shachihoko: The Legendary Sea Beast that Protects Japan’s Castles from Fire
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A Talisman Against Fire
The shachihoko is a legendary sea creature with the head of a tiger and the body of a fish. It is most commonly seen adorning the roofs of Japanese castles, often with a male on one edge of the main ridge and a female on the other. The shachihoko was believed to act as a talisman to protect castles against potentially devastating fires. Reflecting its chimerical composition, the kanji for shachihoko (鯱) neatly combines fish (魚) with tiger (虎). It may also be called a shachi.
The shachihoko at Nagoya Castle are particularly famous. When the keep was constructed in the early seventeenth century, it was decorated with shachihoko made from gold as an expression of the power of the ruling Tokugawa clan. Nagoya Castle was destroyed in World War II air raids, but the keep was reconstructed in 1959, together with its shachihoko and they continue to attract many visitors today.
(Originally written in English. Banner photo: A shachihoko on the roof of Nagoya Castle. © Nagoya Castle.)