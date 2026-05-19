Furikake: A Tasty Topping for Rice

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

In Japan, furikake seasoning is a quick and easy way to add flavor to a bowl of rice.

Sprinkle on Top

Furikake is a topping sprinkled on hot rice. There are a wide range of prepackaged varieties and flavors to choose from, making it a convenient meal-time item in Japan. Popular ingredients include toasted nori, akashiso, and salmon. One of the best-known brands is Noritama, made by Marumiya, which takes its name from the nori and dried egg (tamago) it is made with. The product sparked a furikake boom when it first went on sale in the 1960s.

Furikake is a simple way to add flavor to white rice, making it more appealing for children in particular, as well as adults with small appetites. It can also be mixed into onigiri or even used as a topping for pasta or udon.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)