Konkatsu: Spouse Hunting in Japan

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The Japanese word konkatsu refers to the active effort of finding a marriage partner through such means as using dating apps or joining a marriage agency.

Marriage Hopefuls

Konkatsu in Japan covers a broad range of activities by which singles try to find marriage partners. Often translated as “spouse hunting,” it refers to the use of paid services like dating apps and matchmaking parties. Hopeful brides and grooms can also turn to marriage agencies, which are more expensive but offer more support and provide greater assurance by screening members. Konkatsu includes unpaid activities as well, such as introductions from friends or taking part in informally arranged group dating (gōkon).

The word konkatsu is a shortened version of kekkon katsudō (literally “activities leading to marriage”). It surged to prominence with the 2008 release of the book Konkatsu jidai (The Age of Spouse Hunting) by sociologist Yamada Masahiro and journalist Shirakawa Tōko, who suggested that singles now need to make active efforts if they want to get married.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)