Goshuin: Stamp Souvenirs from Japanese Shrines and Temples

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Collecting goshuin stamps as a memento of visits to shrines and temples is a popular hobby in Japan.

Mementos of Worship

Goshuin are special stamps issued by temples and shrines in Japan as proof of a visit. They typically consist of a red ink stamp and the name of the temple or shrine hand-written in black ink. Collectors accumulate these unique mementos in dedicated books called goshuinchō, which can be purchased at shrines or temples, as well as some stationery stores and bookstores.

Collecting goshuin has become a popular hobby in Japan in recent years, including among younger people. When collecting a stamp, it is important to show respect by worshipping at the temple or shrine beforehand. There is generally a small fee for goshuin, such as around ¥500.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Adobestock.)