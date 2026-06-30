Kamikōchi: Natural Beauty Among the Japan Alps

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The stunning natural landscape of Kamikōchi attracts many visitors to the Nagano Prefecture resort, particularly from the spring through the fall.

Cool Getaway

The highland area of Kamikōchi in Nagano Prefecture is a popular spot for hiking, whether on the trails or in the surrounding mountains. It is located around 1,500 meters above sea level among the Northern Japan Alps in the Chūbu-Sangaku National Park. Private vehicles are not allowed to enter, so visitors must either arrive by bus or taxi, often from the nearby JR Matsumoto Station, or hike in from outside.

The central landmark is Kappabashi (Kappa Bridge), which shares its name with Japan’s river-dwelling mythological creatures. While visitors will not spot any kappa, they may encounter monkeys and other wildlife. Kamikōchi is particularly popular for its cool temperatures in summer and dazzling autumn foliage.

(Originally written in English. Banner image: Kappabashi in Kamikōchi, Matsumoto, Nagano. © Pixta.)