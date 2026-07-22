Mugicha: Japan’s Refreshing, Caffeine-Free Barley Tea

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

A popular drink, especially in summer, mugicha is a healthy option that anyone can enjoy.

A Barley Beverage

Mugicha is a Japanese drink with a toasted, nutty flavor made from barley; in English it is sometimes called “barley tea.” Although it may be drunk hot, it is particularly associated with cold refreshment in the intense heat of high summer. Today, it is typically prepared with tea bags, which are either steeped in boiling water or used for cold brewing, or bought ready-made.

As mugicha is caffeine-free, anyone can drink it—from babies to the elderly—and it is suitable for expectant mothers too. It also contains minerals that are viewed as important to replenish following dehydration in hot summer weather, and has virtually no calories.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)