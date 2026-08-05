Happi: Essential Jackets for Japanese Festivals
Guideto JapanCulture
Many Japanese festivals would not be the same without the colorful happi jackets that unite the participants.
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A Sense of Festive Camaraderie
Happi are traditional Japanese jackets that are especially associated with festivals, where they are commonly worn by organizers and participants. These loose-fitting jackets typically come in bold colors and designs, and often have a prominent kanji displayed, such as 祭 (matsuri), meaning “festival.” It heightens the sense of camaraderie when everyone sports the same jackets as they lug a portable shrine or perform a dance.
The jackets derive from clothing originally worn by servants, craftsmen, and other workers during the Edo period (1603–1868).
(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)