Hiyashi Chūka: A Chilled Noodle Favorite for Japanese Summers

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

When it is too hot to eat ramen, hiyashi chūka is a delicious, cool alternative.

Tasty and Colorful

Hiyashi chūka is a tasty and colorful noodle dish to enjoy in the heat of Japanese summer. In a typical recipe, chilled noodles are topped with strips of cucumber, thin omelet (kinshi tamago), and ham, as well as tomato. The noodles are chilled in cold water and drained before serving. The dish is commonly served with a dressing based on soy sauce or sesame sauce.

In the name of the dish, hiyashi means “chilled” and chūka means “Chinese,” referring to the Chinese-style noodles. While the exact origins are unclear, it is thought to have been invented in a Chinese restaurant in Japan in the 1930s.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)