The Japanese Giant Salamander: An Amphibian Titan
Guideto JapanEnvironment
One of the world’s largest amphibians, the Japanese giant salamander is protected as a special natural monument.
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Around 1.5 Meters
The Japanese giant salamander is one of the world’s largest amphibians, and can reach a length of around 1.5 meters. As its appearance has not changed over tens of millions of years, it is popularly known as a “living fossil.” According to one theory, it gets its Japanese name ōsanshōuo because it secretes a mucus with a pungent odor like the sanshō berry. These creatures live in western Japan.
Having been designated a special natural monument, the Japanese giant salamander has been protected under law since 1952.
Data Sources
- Information about giant salamander (Japanese) at Kyoto Aquarium.
- “Japanese giant salamander” (English) at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.
(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)