The Japanese Giant Salamander: An Amphibian Titan

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

One of the world’s largest amphibians, the Japanese giant salamander is protected as a special natural monument.

Around 1.5 Meters

The Japanese giant salamander is one of the world’s largest amphibians, and can reach a length of around 1.5 meters. As its appearance has not changed over tens of millions of years, it is popularly known as a “living fossil.” According to one theory, it gets its Japanese name ōsanshōuo because it secretes a mucus with a pungent odor like the sanshō berry. These creatures live in western Japan.

Having been designated a special natural monument, the Japanese giant salamander has been protected under law since 1952.

Data Sources

Information about giant salamander (Japanese) at Kyoto Aquarium.

Kyoto Aquarium. “Japanese giant salamander” (English) at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)