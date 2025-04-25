Better Co-Being: Resonance of Lives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

An Osaka Expo pavilion featuring art installations for finding resonances between people, the world, and the future.

Resonating Together

This pavilion, with no roof or walls, is set in a corner of the Forest of Tranquility, a relaxing area in the center of the Expo site. It was produced by Miyata Hiroaki, professor at the School of Medicine, Keiō University.

While well-being focuses on the present state of happiness, “Better Co-Being” is a way of thinking that goes a step beyond, harmonizing the rich diversity of each individual with sustainability for the future. Through the coincidence of being in the same place at the same time, visitors form groups to journey through the art installations. There are three resonant experiences that build on each other so that visitors can envision the future together: Resonance between People, where visitors reaffirm values important to them as well as others; Resonance between People and the World, in which they create a “rainbow” together; and Resonance between People and the Future, where they create a vision of the future centered around video art.

The “Better Co-Being” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



Exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The open plan gives a sense of being in the middle of the forest. (© Nippon.com)



Shiota Chiharu’s art installation Words Hill. (© Nippon.com)



An LED sphere display. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)