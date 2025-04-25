Better Co-Being: Resonance of Lives
Resonating Together
This pavilion, with no roof or walls, is set in a corner of the Forest of Tranquility, a relaxing area in the center of the Expo site. It was produced by Miyata Hiroaki, professor at the School of Medicine, Keiō University.
While well-being focuses on the present state of happiness, “Better Co-Being” is a way of thinking that goes a step beyond, harmonizing the rich diversity of each individual with sustainability for the future. Through the coincidence of being in the same place at the same time, visitors form groups to journey through the art installations. There are three resonant experiences that build on each other so that visitors can envision the future together: Resonance between People, where visitors reaffirm values important to them as well as others; Resonance between People and the World, in which they create a “rainbow” together; and Resonance between People and the Future, where they create a vision of the future centered around video art.
The “Better Co-Being” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)