Future of Life: Amplification of Lives

This Osaka Expo pavilion imagines life 50 years and a millennium from now.

Living with Robots and AI

The roboticist Ishiguro Hiroshi presents a future society in which scientific and technological developments have greatly expanded the possibilities of life, and where humans coexist with robots and artificial intelligence. The pavilion building is characterized by water, the symbol of life, flowing down the exterior of its black walls.

Inside are three zones, with around thirty avatars and robots, including androids that look and act exactly like humans, waiting to greet visitors. Zone 1 introduces the history of objects that Japanese have imbued with life, from ancient times through to the present. Zone 2 lets visitors experience a world 50 years in the future, where humans use a range of products with advanced technology in their daily lives, while in Zone 3, they can encounter humans that have evolved 1,000 years in the future.

The “Future of Life” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



Water, symbolizing life, flows down the black walls of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)