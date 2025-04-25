Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion (Invigorating Lives)

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

An Osaka Expo pavilion designed as a place to play and learn.

The Joy and Pleasure of Life

This pavilion was produced by Nakajima Sachiko, a musician as well as a mathematician who won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad. As a leading expert in STEAM education—which combines science, engineering, and the arts—her aim here is to create a place of co-creation where people can experience the joy and pleasure of life, as well as enhance their lives together through play, learning, the arts, and sports.

The jellyfish-inspired exterior is structured to resemble a giant tree with a membrane roof over it that lets in natural light. It is an embodiment of the fluxes in the lives of everyone and everything, as well as fluctuating play. Within the pavilion is a playground that engages all the senses and a basement theater where festivals and local performing arts from around the world are displayed on a 360-degree screen. Workshops are also held daily, creating a place where visitors can come and engage with a diverse range of people.

The “Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion” is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



The pavilion exterior is inspired by jellyfish. (© Nippon.com)



Wooden parts in the interior have been designed for easy reuse after the Expo closes. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)