Null2: Forging Lives

An Osaka Expo pavilion with mirrors as its motif and avatars that “reflect” the speech and actions of visitors.

Reflecting and Reproducing

This pavilion, pronounced nurunuru was created by media artist Ochiai Yōichi, an associate professor at the University of Tsukuba. It is based on the theme of “forging lives” and has mirrors as its motif. Most of the exterior is covered with a specially developed “mirror membrane”, on which the reflected landscape is constantly rippling, swaying, and distorting.

Within is a theater surrounded by LED monitors in the form of mirrors. Digitized data that visitors upload of themselves to a dedicated app beforehand is used to create an avatar, or alter ego, based on their appearance, which is then projected on the screens. As visitors answer questions asked by the generative AI, the avatars learn how to imitate their speech and actions, so that it becomes possible for them to move autonomously and engage in conversation like the real people they are based on.

The “Null2” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



Visitors are reflected on the mirrors of the pavilion exterior. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)