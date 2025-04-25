Dynamic Equilibrium of Life: Quest of Life

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

At this Osaka Expo pavilion, visitors can reflect on life and its 3.2 billion years of evolution.

Shining Brightly

The keyword for this pavilion produced by biologist Fukuoka Shin’ichi is “dynamic equilibrium,” a state in which cells maintain life through keeping a balance of constant decomposition and synthesis. While the theme is Quest of Life, by considering death too, it is possible to express how it is because life is finite that it shines brightly.

With no internal columns, the membrane roof of the pavilion is supported by wires and air tubes that stretch out from the surrounding steel ring. This represents the mechanism of the embryo, the initial stage where life is born in an autonomous space and within which cells seem to balance each other. The centerpiece of this pavilion is Clathra, a three-dimensional installation formed of 320,000 LED lights. They are used to create a light show so that visitors can experience the evolution of life throughout its 3.2-billion-year history.

The “Dynamic Equilibrium of Life” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



The exterior of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



Clathra, a 3D LED light installation. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)