Live Earth Journey: Totality of Life

This Osaka Expo pavilion features a number of exhibits created by animation director Kawamori Shōji.

Spectacle of Life

Within this distinctive pavilion of stacked cube-shaped “cells”, made from steel frames and special concrete panels, visitors can experience the Spectacle of Life, created by animation director Kawamori Shōji using state-of-the-art technology.

Cell 01 Deep Vision allows up to 30 people at a time to become immersed together in a cosmic-sized food chain through the use of VR goggles. Cell 02 Anima! is a synchronization of images, music, and vibrations, letting visitors feel the musical of life with their whole body. The reality-based installations also introduce miracles of life people cannot usually see for themselves, including in Cell 03 The Window of the Universe, which projects onto a giant screen sensations like viewing the Earth from orbit or observing the interior of an egg. Meanwhile, Cell 04 Metamorphose captures the drama of life in the minute world of microorganisms.

The “Live Earth Journey” is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Sphere of Life outside the pavilion is covered with gold recovered from computers and mobile phones. (© Nippon.com)



The exterior of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



Visitors enjoy the immersive Anima! experience. (© Nippon.com)



The Sphere of Life lit up at night. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)