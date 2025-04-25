Live Earth Journey: Totality of Life
Guideto JapanTravel Global Exchange Science
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Spectacle of Life
Within this distinctive pavilion of stacked cube-shaped “cells”, made from steel frames and special concrete panels, visitors can experience the Spectacle of Life, created by animation director Kawamori Shōji using state-of-the-art technology.
Cell 01 Deep Vision allows up to 30 people at a time to become immersed together in a cosmic-sized food chain through the use of VR goggles. Cell 02 Anima! is a synchronization of images, music, and vibrations, letting visitors feel the musical of life with their whole body. The reality-based installations also introduce miracles of life people cannot usually see for themselves, including in Cell 03 The Window of the Universe, which projects onto a giant screen sensations like viewing the Earth from orbit or observing the interior of an egg. Meanwhile, Cell 04 Metamorphose captures the drama of life in the minute world of microorganisms.
The “Live Earth Journey” is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)