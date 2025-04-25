Earth Mart: Cycle of Lives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

An Osaka Expo pavilion dedicated to food, including the future of sushi and sweets.

Thinking About Life and Food

This thatched-roof pavilion is envisioned as an imaginary marketplace, based on the concept of thinking about life through food. It was produced by Koyama Kundō, a broadcast writer, scriptwriter, and vice president of Kyoto University of the Arts.

Around 20 content areas are featured, cocreated with a wide range of food providers, including producers, top chefs, and food technologists. In the Marketplace of Life, there are areas themed around vegetables, fish, and livestock where visitors can reconsider what they take for granted with food and become aware of new ways of eating through a variety of experiences. The Marketplace of the Future, meanwhile, uses Japanese traditions, culture, and technology to present the future of food from multiple perspectives, including sushi and sweets.

The “Earth Mart” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



The pavilion was designed by architect Kuma Kengo. (© Nippon.com)



A chandelier made up of 28,000 model eggs, representing the total number Japanese people are thought to eat during their lives. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)