Dialogue Theater: Sign of Life (Embracing Lives)

Produced by filmmaker Kawase Naomi, this Osaka Expo pavilion is a place for first dialogues between strangers.

First Dialogues

The concept of this pavilion is that “Every day is the first dialogue in human history.” Produced by filmmaker Kawase Naomi, the objective is to move toward a future where dialogue with one another can overcome the divisions created by race, religion, culture, and other differences.

The pavilion is set up in the form of a theater, utilizing two abandoned school buildings relocated from Nara and Kyoto. A visitor is selected from among the audience to come forward to a large screen and discuss a single theme with a stranger participating online from elsewhere in the world. All visitors will be able to observe this dialogue between two people talking for the first time, just like a movie. Over the 184 days of the exhibition, approximately 1,840 unscripted dialogues are expected to take place.

The “Dialogue Theater” pavilion is located in the Signature zone. (See the official map for details.)



The first building that visitors enter. (© Nippon.com)



The tree to the left is a ginkgo thought to be around a century old that grew alongside the school building in its initial location. (© Nippon.com)



The theater where dialogues take place. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)