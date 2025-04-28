UAE Pavilion: Earth to Ether

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the United Arab Emirates pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Culture and Science in a Palm Forest

This glass pavilion is filled with columns of giant trees formed from agricultural waste. The date palm tree, rooted in the earth and reaching toward the sky, symbolizes the national character of the United Arab Emirates.

Along with space exploration and medical innovation, the program includes Emirati cuisine, blending eastern and western food cultures, and traditional crafts. Here visitors can encounter the rich culture of the UAE and its deeply rooted creativity.

The UAE pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The UAE marks its national day on Friday, September 19, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The UAE Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



Date palms and space-age tech provide contrasting views. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)