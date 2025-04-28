Nordic Pavilion: Together Toward a Better Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A special Osaka Expo pavilion, the Nordic Circle features the five northern European countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

A Visit to Northern Europe

This pavilion is a collaborative exhibition bringing together the five Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Evoking the image of a traditional Nordic barn, the three-story wooden building measures 1,200 square meters and is 17 meters high.

Inside, visitors are introduced to sustainability-related future technology. Images of Nordic nature and life are projected onto paper screens around the theater that are made from rice that was set to be thrown away. There are even recreations of the room temperatures and aromas of northern Europe.

Traditional dishes from the region are available at a rooftop restaurant, along with authentic sweets made by the Japanese pastry chef Ai Ventura, who lives in Sweden. The shop on the first floor has an extensive range of items, including goods featuring the Moomins, who became popular in Japan through an animated series.

The Nordic pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) National days take place at the Expo National Day Hall. The assigned days are April 24 for Denmark, May 14 for Sweden, May 29 for Iceland, June 2 for Norway, and June 12 for Finland.



People gather outside the Nordic Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The Nordic Shop has goods from across northern Europe. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)