Ireland: Creativity Connects People

The Ireland Pavilion at the Osaka Expo includes an exhibition dedicated to the Irish-born writer Lafcadio Hearn.

Special Lafcadio Hearn Exhibition

The design of this pavilion is inspired by the triskele, an ancient Celtic pattern symbolizing the Trinity, as, when viewed from above, it resembles three interlocking circles. The exhibition is divided into three spaces each with its own theme: Ireland, Ireland’s relationship with Japan, and the spirit of creative collaboration.

Together with performers, visitors can experience Irish music and Irish dancing, with its unique steps, in a circular hall surrounded by a giant screen. An exhibition about Lafcadio Hearn, an Irish-born writer active in Japan in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, will also be held for a limited period.

The Ireland pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Ireland marks its national day on Saturday, June 14, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Outside the pavilion is the circular sculpture Magnus Rinn by Irish artist Joseph Walsh. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)