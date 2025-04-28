Azerbaijan Pavilion: Seven Bridges for Sustainability

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Azerbaijan Pavilion at the Osaka Expo showcases the nation’s diverse culture.

Bridges to the Future

The exterior of this pavilion is formed of seven huge impressive arches. They represent the seven characteristics of Azerbaijan, including its diverse culture, sitting at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, and the bridges that connect them to the future.

Visitors can experience the rich appeal of this country, such as its oil and other natural resources, traditions, sports, and tourism, through footage displayed on a 360-degree screen. Traditional food and drinks can also be enjoyed at the pavilion’s shop and restaurant.

The Azerbaijan pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Azerbaijan marks its national day on Thursday, June 5, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The pavilion design is inspired by the country’s traditional stained-glass latticework. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)