USA Pavilion: Imagine What We Can Create Together

The Osaka Expo’s USA Pavilion includes a rock taken from the moon in 1972.

Cutting-Edge Innovations

Viewed from above, this pavilion takes the form of two triangular buildings standing side by side, with a cube, measuring 13.5 meters across, floating between them. The design draws inspiration from the Japanese aesthetic value of wabi-sabi.

On the exterior walls, large LED screens introduce iconic landmarks and industrial innovations from around the United States, with the images reflected in the cube creating a fantastic scene. The courtyard beyond contains a garden filled with American flora and plants, as well as a stage where authentic jazz and R&B performances, Native American Hoop Dance, and other cultural events are held.

Inside, Spark, the star-shaped USA pavilion mascot, guides visitors through cutting-edge innovations in five world-leading fields, including space exploration. Each exciting immersive exhibit invites visitors to journey toward new ways of thinking.

The main feature of the exhibition, sure to have everyone lining up, is the moon rock, a lunar sample collected in 1972, along with the space-themed restaurant.

The United States pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The United States marks its national day on Saturday, July 19, at the Expo National Day Hall.



LED screens display views of American scenes. (© Nippon.com)



Spark, the star-shaped pavilion mascot. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)