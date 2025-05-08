Italy/Holy See Pavilion: Art Regenerates Life, Beauty Brings Hope

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Osaka Expo’s Italy Pavilion presents the country’s art and music, and is shared with the Vatican City.

Stunning Art and Opera Performances

As the birthplace of the Renaissance, the theme chosen for the Italy pavilion is “Art Regenerates Life.” An indoor theater will host opera and orchestra performances, along with a fashion show that uses sustainable materials. The centerpiece of the exhibition is the Farnese Atlas, a large marble statue dating from the second century, on display for the first time in Japan.

A classic Italian hanging garden adorns the rooftop and is the largest to appear at the Expo venue. It features a restaurant where visitors can enjoy authentic Italian food, like pasta and tiramisu, and wine.

This pavilion also hosts the Holy See Pavilion, representing the Vatican City State. Based on the theme of “Beauty Brings Hope,” the highlight of this exhibition is Caravaggio’s masterpiece Deposition.

The Italy pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The Italy national day takes place at the Expo National Day Hall, on Friday, September 12, while the Vatican national day takes place on Sunday, June 29.



The pavilion features a rooftop garden. (© Nippon.com)



The interior is inspired by the Colosseum in Rome. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)