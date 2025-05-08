Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The India Pavilion at Osaka Expo highlights the country’s medical and space technology.

Pharmaceutical and Space Developments

Saving lives is a focus of this pavilion, which introduces pharmaceutical and other medical technological developments, along with space-related technology, including the successful landing of an unmanned probe on the moon.

The exterior, inspired by the Himalayas, features ancient Buddhist murals along with a depiction of Hanuman, the Hindu monkey god, who used medicinal mountain herbs to save people.

The India pavilion is located in the Connecting Liveszone. (See the official map for details.) India marks its national day on Friday, August 15, at the Expo National Day Hall.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)