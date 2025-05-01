Indonesia Pavilion: Thriving in Harmony

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The theme of the Indonesia Pavilion at the Osaka Expo is Thriving in Harmony: Nature, Culture, Future.

Carrying Dreams Toward the Future

The exterior of this pavilion represents a “boat,” an important symbol for Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world boasting more than 17,000 islands. It intertwines with the vision of carrying forward the Indonesian people’s dream to become an advanced country by 2045.

The exhibition, which includes a miniature tropical forest, showcases the beauty of nature, the importance of conservation, and an explanation of renewable energy initiatives. Visitors can also find sections dedicated to the diverse crafts and food cultures of Indonesia’s approximately 1,300 ethnic groups, as well as an introduction to the future capital city of Nusantara. Business forums and workshops will be held too.

The Indonesia pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Indonesia marks its national day on Tuesday, May 27, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The boat-themed pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



Traditional Indonesian cakes. (© Nippon.com)



Evening at the Indonesia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)