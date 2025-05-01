Uzbekistan Pavilion: Garden of Knowledge

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Uzbekistan Pavilion at the Osaka Expo aims to act as a hub for exchange of knowledge and culture.

A Garden of Earth and Wood

The theme of this pavilion is the “Garden of Knowledge: A Laboratory for a Future Society”.

The inspiration behind the architectural concept is to “gather under the trees” and is based on caravanserais, inns that provided rest for travelers along the Silk Road. The aim is to create a hub where people can gather to exchange knowledge and culture.

Seen from above, the pavilion is triangular, covering approximately 750 square meters over two floors. Based on traditional architecture techniques, the foundation is made of clay and bricks, and the roof formed from around 280 pieces of wood and other reusable natural materials. The wood is Japanese cedar, logged near Osaka, and once the Expo has ended, the plan is to ship it to Uzbekistan to be reused in educational facilities. This shows both the country’s commitment to realizing a circular economy and the symbol of its ties with Japan.

The exhibition is divided into three sections—Education, Innovation, and Clean Energy—that introduce Uzbekistan’s initiatives for the future. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in famous landmarks and traditional crafts through 360-degree projections.

The Uzbekistan pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Uzbekistan marks its national day on Monday, September 1, at the Expo National Day Hall.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)