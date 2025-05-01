The European Union: Nurturing Tomorrow

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

The Osaka Expo’s European Union pavilion incorporates elements of Japanese culture, including a robot-tended Zen garden and digital origami cranes.

Interactive Installations

This pavilion embodies sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion. These are the three guiding principles of the New European Bauhaus policy aimed at decarbonizing the construction sector.

Visitors can learn about EU and Japanese initiatives through interactive installations, quizzes, and talk shows, based on the theme of “nurturing tomorrow.” There are also a range of interesting exhibits incorporating elements of Japanese culture, such as a Zen garden that is tended by a robot arm and an installation of digital origami cranes.

The EU pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The EU marks its national day on Sunday, May 9, at the Expo National Day Hall.



A robot arm tends its Zen garden. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)