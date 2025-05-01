United Kingdom Pavilion: Come Build the Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The design of the United Kingdom Pavilion at the Osaka Expo represents how small ideas can accumulate into great innovations.

Building Blocks

The theme for this pavilion is “Come Build the Future.” Its unique design, inspired by building blocks, represents the idea that the accumulation of small ideas leads to world-changing innovations. The pavilion mascot Pix, who lives in the digital world, also shares the same image of building blocks and symbolizes creativity that has the freedom to transform.

Pix guides visitors through the exhibition, which makes full use of AI and other state-of-the-art technology. Visitors can also attend workshops and art events to learn about science, technology, and environmental issues, as well as listen to music that has been created from sounds collected from the streets of the UK and Japan.

The pavilion restaurant overlooking an English-style garden offers an extensive menu, including well-known standards like fish-and-chips, afternoon tea, and chicken tikka masala. Stop by the pavilion shop to check out the local specialties and character goods too.

The UK pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The UK marks its national day on Thursday, May 22, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Pavilion mascot Pix. (© Nippon.com)



Visitors enjoy a pavilion exhibit. (© Nippon.com)



The pavilion at night. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)