Australia Pavilion: Chasing the Sun

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

Australia’s pavilion at the Osaka Expo is inspired by a eucalyptus forest.

A Multisensory Adventure into a Eucalyptus Forest

This pavilion’s design was inspired by the eucalyptus blossom, a symbol of Australia. With sustainability in mind, it was constructed by reusing building materials from past international events.

Inside, images of a eucalyptus forest surround visitors, and even the scents and sounds, including those of wild animals, are reproduced, drawing them completely into the grandeur of nature. The wide range of entertainment shows are a must-see, including performances that let visitors experience the culture of the Indigenous people, who have lived in harmony with the land since ancient times.

Local cuisine like Aussie beef and lamb, along with various wines, can be enjoyed at the pavilion restaurant.

The Australia pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Australia marks its national day on Wednesday, September 3, at the Expo National Day Hall.



A kangaroo statue outside the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The pavilion at night. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)