Austria Pavilion: Composing the Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

The Osaka Expo’s Austria Pavilion highlights the country’s musical heritage.

The Magic of Music

The theme for this pavilion is Composing the Future, which is highly appropriate for this land of music. The design, with its spiral rising up to the sky, represents a musical score.

One highlight is a replica of the grand piano Emperor, presented to Emperor Meiji at the 1873 Vienna World’s Fair, symbolizing the bond between Austria and Japan. Moreover, depicting the future of music, visitors can compose music using AI and enjoy remote piano performances.

In May, the pavilion will be filled with music with performances by the Vienna Boys’ Choir, along with pieces from Mozart’s violin concertos played on his favorite concert violin, and a splendid production of the opera Don Giovanni.

Local cuisine, including the traditional meat dish Schnitzel and buttery Kaiserschmarrn pancakes, can be enjoyed too.

The Austria pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Austria marks its national day on Friday, May 23, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Another view of the pavilion spiral. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)