Oman Pavilion: Earth, Water, and Humanity

The Oman Pavilion at the Osaka Expo includes exhibits on greening the desert and renewable energy.

Harmony with Nature

Themed on land, water, and people, this pavilion is an expression of Oman’s diverse natural climates, including the Arabian Sea, deserts, mountains, and greenery. Large and small red objects are lined up outside, creating places for visitors to sit and socialize. The corridor leading to the interior has a glass ceiling, along which water flows.

In addition to exhibits introducing water resource management solutions for greening the desert, and renewable energy, there will also be interactive events where visitors can try on traditional costumes and prepare local dishes.

The Oman pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Oman marks its national day on Saturday, September 20, at the Expo National Day Hall.



A mist machine for staying cool. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)