Netherlands Pavilion: Creating A New Dawn Together on Common Ground

The Netherlands Pavilion features the popular rabbit character Miffy.

Miffy Joins as Kids Ambassador

The theme for this pavilion is Creating A New Dawn Together on Common Ground. It holds the meaning that if people stand on the same foundation and share ideas, new values can be co-created.

A striking feature of the exterior is an 11-meter white sphere that floats in the center of the building. It represents both renewable energy and the sunrise, and contains a 360-degree screen. When visitors enter the pavilion, they are given a palm-sized device in the shape of an orb. This orb, which glows, changes color, and can control the flow of water, leads them on a journey through the transition to new energy sources like hydrogen.

Taking up the role of Kids Ambassador is Miffy, the renowned Dutch picture book character who is well-loved in Japan too. Miffy appears on child-friendly explanatory panels, and there is specially designed merchandise available in the pavilion’s cafe and gift shop.

The Netherlands pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The Netherlands marks its national day on Wednesday, May 21, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Miffy stands outside the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The pavilion at night. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)