Qatar Pavilion: From the Coastline, We Progress

The Qatar Pavilion at the Osaka Expo emphasizes the country’s connection to the sea.

A Boat to Japan

This pavilion was designed by the leading Japanese architect Kuma Kengo. It draws inspiration from a traditional Qatari dhow, a wooden sailing ship with a triangular sail, and has been created using traditional Japanese sashimono woodwork techniques to express how the two countries are connected by the sea.

Qatar has long benefited from the sea, from the ancient tradition of pearl diving to natural gas in more recent times, and trade has been its main connection with Japan. The exhibition, titled From the Coastline, We Progress utilizes multimedia imagery to introduce the rich maritime heritage, along with initiatives to protect ecosystems and environmental technology for desalination.

The Qatar pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Qatar marks its national day on Tuesday, July 8, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The rich wooden interior of the Qatar Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)